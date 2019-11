United Auto Workers President Gary Jones will begin a leave of absence on Sunday in the midst of a federal corruption probe, CNBC reports.

The backdrop: Twelve people have been charged in the ongoing investigation as of this week, per CNBC. UAW and General Motors approved a four-year labor contract on Oct. 25, ending the first U.S. auto strike in 12 years. Five days later, the union reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company, as well.

