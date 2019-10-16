Stories

Auto workers union reaches tentative deal with GM to end labor strike

Workers from United Auto Workers Local 440 picket outside the General Motors
Workers from United Auto Workers Local 440 picket outside the General Motors. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The United Auto Workers has sealed a preliminary labor deal with automaker General Motors, the union announced on Wednesday.

Today, after five weeks of intense negotiations, the UAW GM National Negotiators and UAW GM Vice President Terry Dittes announced the achievement of a Proposed Tentative Agreement with General Motors. The elected national negotiators voted to recommend the UAW GM National Council accept the Proposed Tentative Agreement as the agreement represents major gains for UAW workers.

The big picture: The 49,000-member strike, which has gone on for a month and brought many GM factories across the country to a halt, will continue for now as more details are hammered out. The agreement will not be ratified until it is approved by the UAW National GM Council and voted on by UAW-GM membership across the U.S.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

