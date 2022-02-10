Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
The Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors voted 5-0 on Thursday to spend up to $200 million to prepare for the potential construction of a nuclear-powered small modular reactor (SMR) designed by GE Hitachi.
Why it matters: The approval is the latest sign of rapidly accelerating momentum for advanced nuclear energy companies and projects.
Current activities include:
- The SMR developer NuScale planning to go public via SPAC this year;
- The province of Ontario announcing in December it had selected GE Hitachi to build a BWRX 300 megawatt SMR in Canada, the same model that the TVA on Thursday said it intended to pursue for "potential deployment."
- And, advanced fission designs from Kairos, X-Energy, and TerraPower (the latter backed by Bill Gates) continue proceeding.
The big picture: For decades, nuclear energy was the single-largest source of zero-emissions electricity in the U.S., accounting for about a fifth of the nation’s electricity generation overall. But that ended in 2020. The causes of nuclear’s loss of leadership include:
- Building new nuclear plants faced soaring costs, years long licensing, permitting and construction delays, and persistent concerns about safety and security.
- Costs of natural gas and renewable energies plummeted.
Yes, but: In the mid-2000s, private companies such as NuScale and others quietly began exploring advanced nuclear technologies – including small modular reactors, even tinier microreactors, and waste-free fusion power.
What’s happening: The funds, which cover about 10% of the expected cost of building an SMR, would go toward the pre-application process for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The reactor, if built, could begin operation as soon as 2032.
"This is a significant step in our decarbonization strategy at TVA," TVA president and CEO Jeff Lyash said after the vote. "It’s also important to note that it’s not a commitment to build – we don’t have the information to make that commitment yet."
What they’re saying: The announcement drew mixed reviews from energy watchers.
- “We’re at the most exciting moment ever for advanced nuclear reactors. We have a wave of announcements of major policy support, of big utility investments in this space, of the capital markets finally coming around to advance nuclear,” says Rich Powell, CEO of ClearPath.
- Sasha Mackler, head of the Energy Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center, says, “We have a big energy system — there are important, significant gaps that need to be filled — and nuclear looks to be very well-positioned to fill those gaps in a climate-friendly and safe way.”
- Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists says, “There’s probably less than meets the eye. The story is that the industry has been trying to get traction now for a few decades using climate change and any other argument that they can muster.”
What we’re watching: The U.S. still has yet to develop a long-term answer for disposing of nuclear waste.
- The NRC, at the direction of Congress, is several years into developing new regulations that are technology-neutral, in order to speed the approval of SMRs and other advanced reactors. However, those new rules may not be finalized before further SMR applications reach the agency for review.
- “Being technology neutral is hard when you’re going from very small to very big, and you’re using different fuels and different technologies,” says Amy Roma, senior non-resident fellow, Atlantic Council.
Alan Neuhauser will co-author our upcoming Climate Tech Deals newsletter. Join the waitlist now.