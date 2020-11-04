Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump’s exit from Paris Climate Agreement becomes official

Amy Harder, author of Generate

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Call it the long goodbye from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Driving the news: President Trump’s 2017 announcement withdrawing America from the 2015 accord becomes official at midnight Wednesday after a prolonged process required by the United Nations. It’s a chaotic coincidence that it comes the day after Election Day.

Where it stands: The outcome of the presidential election was unclear as of midnight. If Joe Biden wins the White House, he has vowed to return to the deal.

  • Trump’s official exit from the deal would be fleeting, but America's retreat on climate change over the last four years would linger and be laborious to reverse.

The intrigue: Wednesday’s news is anti-climatic from the administration’s perspective. In Trump’s mind, he exited the deal the day he announced his intention to do so in June 2017, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan.

  • A White House spokesperson declined to comment and referred Axios to the State Department, which has authority over global deals. The department is also not expected to mark the exist in any official way.
  • The administration took the formal step to withdraw a year ago Wednesday, per U.N. rules. “No additional action is required by the United States for the withdrawal to take effect,” according to a State Department statement emailed Monday.

The big picture: The United States is the only nation in the world to withdraw from the deal, which nearly all countries are a part of. Indeed, most of the world is moving ahead with varying levels of ambition to address climate change and move to cleaner sources of energy regardless of who the U.S. president is.

  • In just the last few weeks, China, South Korea and Japan have announced ambitious goals, joining those already made by Europe. Although they’re merely stated goals, they still signal intent and direction of government priority.

The bottom line: America’s next president will influence the pace and smoothness of the transition, but he will not influence whether it’s happening or not.

Go deeper: Trump's Paris endgame is here

11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden, Trump speak out as race remains too close to call

Joe Biden addressed supporters at a drive-in rally in Delaware at 12:40 am ET on Wednesday morning, as the presidential race remained too close to call and ballots remained uncounted in critical swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

What they're saying: Biden said that his campaign believes they are "on track to win this election," but stressed that "it ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted."

Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Trump wins Florida, but White House race too close to call

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

President Trump has won Florida and Ohio, the Associated Press projects — the first big battleground states to be called as the race between Trump and Joe Biden appears close in several key contests, potentially delaying a result for days.

The latest: "I'm here to tell you tonight, we believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said early Wednesday morning. Trump tweeted that he'll make a statement too, declaring: "A big WIN!"

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election DayPregnant women at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures
  3. Sports: NFL steps up coronavirus protocols with new mask requirements
