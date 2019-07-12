Where it stands: The two companies, Ur-Energy and Energy Fuels, cited national security concerns when they asked the Commerce Department to impose a 25% quota for domestic uranium. Right now that figure is just 7%.

The big picture: This is a departure from Trump’s wide-ranging trade agenda that’s pushed protectionist measures on foreign steel, solar panels and more.

Yes, but: The decision, stemming from a Commerce Department investigation, is expected to be more nuanced. The top line finding is “a no action” determination.

For the record: A White House spokesman declined to comment. A request for comment sent to the Commerce Department wasn't immediately answered. Trump’s deadline to issue a decision is Saturday.

