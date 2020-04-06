2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Trump hints at U.S. posture in global oil talks

Ben Geman

President Trump during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at the White House on Monday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Monday OPEC has not explicitly asked him to press U.S. oil companies to cut production, but added that United States output is slated to fall due to market forces as demand collapses.

Why it matters: The comments suggest how the U.S. could offer de-facto participation in a wider international production-cutting deal, even though top-down mandates are not part of the U.S. market system.

  • "I think the cuts are automatic, if you're a believer in markets," Trump said at a White House briefing, adding companies are "already cutting" and "it's the market, it's supply and demand."

What's next: The OPEC+ group — led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — is set to meet remotely Thursday, to be followed by a remote meeting of G20 energy ministers on Friday.

  • But a global production-limiting agreement would be difficult for Saudi Arabia and Russia to accept without action by the U.S., the world's largest producer.
  • "Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to cut production at a Thursday meeting but only if the United States joins the effort," Reuters reported Monday, citing OPEC+ sources.

What they're saying: "The G20 forum could provide space for a looser arrangement where explicit U.S. cuts are not necessarily required and market-led decreases in US production can potentially be repackaged as a U.S. contribution," the Eurasia Group said in a note Monday.

Go deeper

Ben Geman

The chaotic thaw in oil price wars

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Friday morning brought the news that the OPEC+ group will meet remotely Monday to discuss potentially steep production curbs, sending prices upwards on the prospect of easing the global glut as coronavirus crushes demand.

Why it matters: The meeting, reported by multiple outlets, is the second concrete sign in two days of new coordinated efforts since the OPEC+ supply management alliance — led by megaproducers Saudi Arabia and Russia — collapsed a month ago.

Go deeperArrowApr 3, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

Oil surges on Trump claim of major Saudi-Russia oil supply deal

Photo: Mandel Ngan//AFP via Getty Images

Oil prices surged Thursday after President Trump tweeted that Saudi Arabia and Russia were preparing to jointly cut oil production, but then gave back much of the gain as neither country offered confirmation of his claims.

But, but, but: Saudi Arabia said in a statement it's calling for an "urgent meeting" of the OPEC+ and a group of other countries, including Russia.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

OPEC+ meeting reportedly delayed amid fresh Saudi-Russia split

OPEC. Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images

A pivotal Monday meeting among oil-producing countries to discuss supply curbs is reportedly being delayed amid tensions between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the leading players in the OPEC+ group.

Why it matters: Travel and economic freezes from COVID-19 are causing an unprecedented drop in oil demand that has caused prices to crater.

Go deeperArrowApr 4, 2020 - Energy & Environment