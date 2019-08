Why it matters: The tweet comes amid signs of a slowing U.S. economy that could create political headwinds for the president, whose approval rating is already mired in the low-40s, according to polls analyzed by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics.

What Trump tweeted: "My energy policies have made America energy independent while keeping prices low, just like a Tax Cut. The Democrats 'green' policies will raise your price of gas!"

Reality check: As we noted here, U.S. presidents have limited and indirect influence on pump prices. In addition, the U.S. is not energy independent despite its strengthening position in global markets and rising exports of oil and natural gas.