The hurdles facing Trump's planned strategic oil purchase

The first White House coronavirus policy response aimed specifically at the reeling U.S. oil sector may not be a sure thing to occur as President Trump envisions.

What's happening: Late Friday afternoon Trump said the U.S. would purchase enough crude oil to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "right up to the top," which would ultimately be a $2.6 billion purchase if oil remained at Friday's prices.

That would involve a plan to purchase 78 million barrels, given that the reserve has a capacity of 713.5 million barrels and currently holds around 635 million.

Where it stands: The Energy Department said Friday it would "immediately initiate an expedited process" to begin purchasing oil.

But, but, but: The research firm ClearView Energy Partners notes that "funding remains unclear" and sees "political headwinds" in Congress to appropriating new money.

However, their weekend note added that the administration could gain congressional permission to reallocate existing funds for some of the purchases. S&P Global Platts has more on that here.

What they're saying: Oil analyst Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, tells the Washington Post that buying oil at low prices for the stockpile is a good idea.

McNally, a former energy official in the President George W. Bush era, notes that "our economy remains vulnerable to supply disruptions anywhere in the world."

Go deeper: Trump to buy oil for nation’s strategic reserves