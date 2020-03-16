The hurdles facing Trump's planned strategic oil purchase
Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images
The first White House coronavirus policy response aimed specifically at the reeling U.S. oil sector may not be a sure thing to occur as President Trump envisions.
What's happening: Late Friday afternoon Trump said the U.S. would purchase enough crude oil to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "right up to the top," which would ultimately be a $2.6 billion purchase if oil remained at Friday's prices.
- That would involve a plan to purchase 78 million barrels, given that the reserve has a capacity of 713.5 million barrels and currently holds around 635 million.
Where it stands: The Energy Department said Friday it would "immediately initiate an expedited process" to begin purchasing oil.
But, but, but: The research firm ClearView Energy Partners notes that "funding remains unclear" and sees "political headwinds" in Congress to appropriating new money.
- However, their weekend note added that the administration could gain congressional permission to reallocate existing funds for some of the purchases. S&P Global Platts has more on that here.
What they're saying: Oil analyst Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, tells the Washington Post that buying oil at low prices for the stockpile is a good idea.
- McNally, a former energy official in the President George W. Bush era, notes that "our economy remains vulnerable to supply disruptions anywhere in the world."