Scoop: Trump’s energy chief signals more help for oil companies unlikely

The Trump administration is not planning specific financial aid to beleaguered oil producers, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Axios Wednesday.

Driving the news: The administration has taken a few narrow steps. But rumors have been rampant that the government was planning a drastic move ever since President Trump tweeted on April 21 that he ordered Brouillette and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to "formulate a plan which will make funds" available to the sector.

What they're saying: “For the time being, the first steps we’ve taken are going to be what we do. I’m not anticipating any broad strokes here beyond what we’ve already done,” Brouillette said. “We’re not contemplating, as I sit here today, a specific second or third step. It may come if the results of the plan aren’t panning out the way we had hoped.”

The big picture: Nearly all facets of the economy are struggling as Americans have stayed home for weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The oil industry has been facing the one-two punch of cratering demand and an early-March price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Catch up quick: Here’s what the Trump administration has done to help the industry:

  • The Federal Reserve changed the rules to its new lending program on April 30 in a way that allows oil companies to qualify for the aid, a move Brouillette told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday came at least partly at the behest of the administration.
  • The Energy Department is allowing oil companies to store excess oil in the nation’s strategic reserves.
  • Trump and other officials across his administration were pushing Saudi Arabia, other members of the oil group OPEC, and Russia to broker across-the-board cuts in mid-April to help stabilize an imploding oil market.

Where it stands: Those cuts, along with the natural balancing of supply and demand in the market, have helped stabilize oil prices. U.S. oil prices briefly went negative on April 20, but since then both U.S. and global oil prices have been hovering around $20–$30 a barrel.

Flashback: Brouillette’s comments confirm what Politico reported last week — that as oil prices stabilized, the administration’s focus on helping the sector has waned.

What we’re watching: Brouillette praised comments made recently by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) that support the government buying oil to fill the strategic reserve, per Politico. This move is more significant than the Energy Department allowing companies to temporarily store oil there.

  • “We think those are positive steps,” Brouillette said of Hoyer’s comments. “I do think there is growing support for funding purchases for oil to put in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.”

BP boss: Peak oil demand may have just happened

Add BP CEO Bernard Looney to the list of people who think oil demand may never fully recover after the coronavirus pandemic, even though it's already coming back from the depths of the collapse.

Driving the news: “I don’t think we know how this is going to play out. I certainly don't know,” he told the Financial Times (subscription).

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 12, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,312,969 — Total deaths: 294,647 — Total recoveries — 1,522,041Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,379,756 — Total deaths: 83,150 — Total recoveries: 230,287 — Total tested: 9,637,930Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi defends $3 trillion relief bill saying, "The American people are worth it" — Ousted vaccine doctor to warn in testimony of "darkest winter in modern history" if the U.S. doesn't ramp up virus response.
  4. Business: Venture capital investment activity has dropped off 25% from pre-pandemic levelsFed chair Jay Powell warns of "lasting" economic damage without more stimulus.
  5. Prison: Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort moved to home confinement amid coronavirus crisis.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Quibi's short-form rise and fall and how much of it should be blamed on the coronavirus.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Pelosi defends $3 trillion relief bill: "The American people are worth it"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) defended the Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal on Wednesday, telling the AP in an interview that the pandemic is the "biggest disaster that our country has ever faced.”

The big picture: Pelosi said Congress needs to address the crisis "in a big way." She conceded the current proposal is a starting point for potential negotiations with President Trump and Republicans, who weren't involved in crafting the bill and have already soundly rejected it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy