Trump slated to meet with oil CEOs

Ben Geman

President Trump. Photo: Win McNamee / Staff

President Trump is slated to meet Friday with top executives of large oil companies to discuss potential ways to help the sector that's facing strong economic headwinds as prices and demand have collapsed, according to industry sources familiar with the plan.

Driving the news: The White House is inviting heads of Exxon and Chevron, the big independent Occidental Petroleum, and Continental Resources Executive Chairman Harold Hamm, per The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the plan.

  • Bloomberg reports that the meeting is also opened up to executives from Devon Energy, the refiner Phillips 66 and pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners.

Why it matters: The planned meeting is the latest manifestation of prices that have fallen to their lowest levels in roughly two decades, as COVID-19 freezes huge amounts of travel and economic activity.

The White House did not provide comment.

Where it stands: The WSJ, citing people familiar with the planned meeting, reports...

"Mr. Trump and the executives are set to discuss potential aid to the industry, including tariffs on oil imports into the U.S. from Saudi Arabia, and a waiver of a law that requires American vessels be used to transport goods, including oil, between U.S. ports."

But, but, but: The industry is not unified on what types of policy measures should be implemented or would have a meaningful effect. In particular, the WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter, notes that, "Only Mr. Hamm supports oil tariffs."

Ben Geman

Trump eyes intervention in Saudi-Russia oil dispute

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President Trump said Thursday he's eyeing intervention in the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, a dispute that combined with COVID-19's economic toll is pushing prices sharply downward and creating financial jeopardy for U.S. producers.

At the appropriate time, I will get involved, yes.
— President Trump
Amy Harder

Trump to buy oil for nation’s strategic reserves

President Trump. Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor

President Trump will direct the Energy Department to buy oil for the nation’s strategic stockpile to boost prices and help the oil industry reeling after the market’s historic collapse this week.

The big picture: America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created in the 1970s to ensure the U.S. has oil in case of an emergency. Today, Trump is buying oil for the reserve because of an emergency.

Ben Geman

The fallout from oil's collapse

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

ExxonMobil, citing an "unprecedented environment," said last night that it plans to "significantly" cut spending in light of the coronavirus and the collapse in oil prices.

Why it matters: The oil giant's announcement is the latest sign of how deeply the upended market is affecting the sector.

