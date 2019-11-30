Trump's proposed changes to food stamps could affect 3.7 million Americans

SNAP participation would fall by at least 15% in 13 states, and 24% in Washington, D.C.

What they're saying: A bipartisan coalition of 70 mayors stated their "strong opposition" to the administration's proposed restrictions in August, warning changes to the program would harm local and regional economies.

Background: The administration has proposed three core SNAP restrictions — (1) limiting states' ability to request time limit waivers for able-bodied adults, (2) tightening residents' ability to become automatically eligible for food stamps if they receive benefits from another federal program, and (3) setting uniform standard utility allowances.

Methodology: The study measured the possible effects of Trump's proposed regulations on households from 2018.

