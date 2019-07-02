Trump announces two new nominees for Federal Reserve board

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that he intended to nominate Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Why it matters: Trump is coming off three consecutive withdrawn Fed picks — Nellie Liang, Herman Cain and Stephen Moore. Cain and Moore withdrew following intense media scrutiny of both men's public records, and stoked concerns that Trump was seeking to politicize the Fed — on top of his already outspoken and unprecedented attacks against interest rate hikes by Chairman Jerome Powell.