Former Trump EPA head tapped as Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources

Yacob Reyes

Andrew Wheeler. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday named Andrew Wheeler, former head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as the state's secretary of natural resources.

Why it matters: Wheeler rolled back many of the regulations intended to address climate change during his tenure as an EPA administrator. He also faced criticism for attributing increased wildfires in California to forest management.

  • He previously served as a special assistant in EPA’s Pollution Prevention and Toxics office during the George W. Bush administration.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Wheeler is a Washington insider, having worked on Capitol Hill and K street prior to running the EPA. While at the agency, he presided over numerous rollbacks of environmental regulations, from relaxing auto fuel economy standards to changing methane regulations for oil and gas infrastructure.

  • He also expressed doubts about mainstream climate science findings, dismissing the National Climate Assessment, which the EPA contributed to, as too reliant on "worst-case scenarios."

What they're saying: "Virginia needs a diverse energy portfolio in place to fuel our economic growth," Youngkin said in a statement.

  • Wheeler shares "my vision in finding new ways to innovate and use our natural resources to provide Virginia with a stable, dependable, and growing power supply," Youngkin added.
  • He "brings extensive experience and passion to the administration, dedicating his career to advancing sound environmental policies."

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
14 mins ago - Health

CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager at a vaccination site at a church in Long Beach, New York, on May 13, 2021. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee voted 13-1 on Wednesday to endorse booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year olds.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Garland: "No higher priority" than holding Capitol rioters accountable

Merrick Garland speaks to the press on January 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave an update on the Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol riot during a press conference Wednesday, emphasizing that the department has "no higher priority" than holding those accountable responsible.

Why it matters: Garland noted that the investigation into the events of Jan. 6 has become "one of the largest, most complex and most resource-intensive investigations in our history."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Blinken warns Russia: No progress with "gun pointed at Ukraine's head"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. and Germany's top diplomats issued a joint warning to Russia ahead of high-level security talks in Europe next week, pledging "massive" economic consequences if Vladimir Putin proceeds with an invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: With Russia massing troops on the Ukrainian border and questions swirling about how far Germany is prepared to go to deter Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented a united front at their first press conference together in Washington.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

