1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Tallying Trump's climate changes

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from Rhodium Climate Service; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Trump administration's scuttling or weakening of key Obama-era climate policies could together add 1.8 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent to the atmosphere by 2035, a Rhodium Group analysis concludes.

Why it matters: The 1.8 gigatons is "more than the combined energy emissions of Germany, Britain and Canada in one year," per the New York Times, which first reported on the study.

  • "This cumulative impact is equivalent to nearly one-third of all U.S. emissions in 2019," Rhodium notes.
  • They still see U.S. emissions being lower in 2035 than today, but it's a smaller reduction that would have occurred absent the rollbacks.
  • The research is an effort to look more holistically at a several separate policy moves and their effect on the country's long-term emissions.

Threat level: "[T]he rollbacks we consider here are far from exhaustive. The current administration has reversed many more Obama-era rules with climate implications that are difficult to assess," the analysis states.

How it works: Rhodium looked at several different policies, as the chart above shows. They include

  • The decision to weaken Obama-era vehicle mileage and CO2 standards through the mid-2020s.
  • Stripping California's power to impose tailpipe CO2 rules that a number of other states follow.
  • Easing regulation of the potent planet-warming gas methane from oil-and-gas development.

What we're watching: The election and the courts. Joe Biden has pledged to reverse President Trump's moves and impose even stronger emissions standards and policies than the Obama administration.

  • Also, a number of states and activist groups are challenging key Trump administration regulatory changes in court.

Go deeper: Trump's climate change rollbacks to drive up U.S. emissions (Politico)

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gov. Jay Inslee urges voters to put climate change at forefront in November

Axios' Amy Harder and Gov. Jay Inslee.

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) is urging Americans to "vote against candidates that deny climate change" in November, during an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

What he's saying: "I hope you'll make a voting decision this year that you are gonna vote against candidates that deny climate change, or even worse, accept the fact that there is climate change but refuse to do something about it," Inslee said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben GemanAmy Harder
Sep 17, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Amazon stakes climate tech startups

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amazon just named the first recipients of money from the $2 billion venture fund it rolled out in June to help companies develop climate friendly technologies.

Driving the news: Amazon, which has pledged to have "net zero" emissions by 2040, said on Thursday morning initial recipients are...

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 30,217,420 — Total deaths: 946,847— Total recoveries: 20,554,349Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 6,677,516 — Total deaths: 197,682 — Total recoveries: 2,540,334 — Total tests: 91,546,598Map.
  3. Politics: Trump vs. his own administration on virus response.
  4. Health: Massive USPS face mask operation called off The risks of moving too fast on a vaccine.
  5. Business: Unemployment drop-off reverses course 1 million mortgage-holders fall through safety netHow the pandemic has deepened Boeing's 737 MAX crunch.
  6. Education: At least 42% of school employees are vulnerable.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow