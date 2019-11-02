Smugglers have been sawing through Trump's border wall

Smuggling gangs in Mexico have been using power tools to saw through new parts of President Trump's border wall, making openings for people and drug loads to pass through, according to the Washington Post.
Why it matters: The border wall was one of Trump's significant policies and rallying cries during the campaign, and it is "a physical symbol of his presidency, touting its construction progress in speeches, ads and tweets," the Post writes.
Details: Smugglers have used a household tool called a reciprocating saw that sells at hardware stores for about $100, the Post reports, citing U.S. agents and officials. The tool's blade can slice through the barrier's steel in minutes.
- They have also used ladders to go atop the barriers in areas around San Diego, per the Post.
Of note: The Post obtained data that shows the administration has completed 2% of the 166 miles of planned barrier construction at the border. Nearly all of the planned construction would take place on private land the government hasn't obtained.
