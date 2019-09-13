Trump's plan to use Air Force funds for border wall poses national security risks

President Trump's plan to redirect funds from 51 U.S. Air Force construction projects for the southern border wall presents a variety of national security risks for U.S. armed forces, according to a report composed by the Air Force that NBC News obtained.

Why it matters: The diversion of resources delays many of those military projects, increasing vulnerabilities both domestically and abroad. There is no assurance the money will be automatically replenished, according anonymous officials, and funding for these projects could be set back by a year or more, reports NBC.