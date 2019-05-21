John DeStefano, a top aide to President Trump for the past two and a half years, is finishing up at the White House this week, per sources with direct knowledge. DeStefano officially resigned to the president yesterday, these sources said, and his last day in the office will be Friday.

Why it matters: DeStefano’s role expanded substantially during his tenure. He was originally hired to run the Office of Presidential Personnel (PPO). By the end of his tenure he was tasked with overseeing PPO, the Office of Public Liaison, the Office of Political Affairs, and Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.