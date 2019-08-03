President Trump retweeted British xenophobe Katie Hopkins on Saturday morning, sharing her attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan and German news media after a migrant allegedly hacked his former roommate to death in Stuttgart, Germany.

Why it matters: This is at least the 4th time in recent months that Trump has promoted Hopkins' predominantly Islamophobic messages on social media to his 62.2 million Twitter followers. Trump has bitterly criticized Kahn, London's first Muslim mayor, and has worked since the beginning of his presidency to block Muslims from entering the United States through a travel ban that includes Syria. Saturday's retweets come weeks after Trump told 4 members of Congress, 2 of them Muslims, to "go back" to where they came from.