Trump administration moving hundreds of USDA scientists from D.C. to Kansas City

Details: ERS jobs remaining in D.C. mostly belong to "administrative staff, analysts who perform market outlook estimates and those who collect data," according to internal documents reviewed by the Union of Concerned Scientists. Their analysis showed that "[e]conomists and other ERS researchers who make conclusions from that data are likely to be reassigned to Kansas City" — but the USDA disputes that.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: This move is seen by some as having the effect of reducing the influence of USDA's scientists and statisticians, who will be far away from D.C. power brokers.

The bottom line: The USDA expects to save around $300 million over 15 years after relocating.

Go deeper: USDA halts deadly experiments on kittens for food safety research