Trump administration to enforce new Cuban travel restrictions

“Cruise ships as well as recreational and pleasure vessels are prohibited from departing the U.S. on temporary sojourn to Cuba effective tomorrow,”

— the Commerce Department, per a statement to AP

The Treasury Department, in a statement, explained that the U.S. will no longer allow group trips dubbed "people to people" travel to Cuba. The U.S. will also deny requests for private and corporate planes and boats, though commercial flights remain impervious to the restrictions for now. Tours for media, college groups and academic research, as well as professionally oriented meetings will still to be permitted, according to PBS.

The new restrictions are expected to go into effect on Wednesday.

Why now: Mnuchin explained that the move follows what he described as Cuba's "destabilizing role" in the Western hemisphere, which includes the nation's ongoing support for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's regime.

The backdrop: The U.S. restored diplomatic relations with Cuba in late 2014. Cruise travel from the U.S. to Cuba began in May 2016, per AP.

