1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Reports: Trump officials to hit brakes on controversial Alaskan mine

Ben Geman, author of Generate

The Pile River flows into Alaska's Lake Iliamna. The lake and its tributaries are the headwaters of the Bristol Bay region. Photo: Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Trump administration will place new hurdles in front of plans to build a large gold and copper mine in a sensitive Alaskan ecosystem, and may block the project outright, according to reports Saturday.

Driving the news: The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal report the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will say Monday that the Pebble Mine would cause "significant degradation."

  • The agency will require major new environmental mitigation measures before the project in Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed can receive needed approvals.
  • Politico reports that the Trump administration plans to outright block the project, marking a "surprise reversal" of earlier support.

The intrigue: The reportedly imminent steps follow opposition to the project from key supporters of President Trump, including his son Donald Trump, Jr.

  • Other opponents include Fox News' Tucker Carlson and Nick Ayers, who is former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.

Why it matters: The project, which the Obama administration did not allow to proceed, is proposed in a region that's home to the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery. Environmentalists, outdoor enthusiasts and fishing industry groups oppose the mine.

  • Even imposing new requirements could further endanger the project, because Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden opposes the Pebble Mine too.

Yes, but: Pebble Limited Partnership CEO Tom Collier is expressing confidence that the project can advance with new environmental protection steps.

  • "They’re going to expect a substantial amount of mitigation. But we’ve known that for a months. … That’s something we expect can be dealt with in due course," he told the Post.
  • And per the WSJ: "Mr. Collier said his team is working on a new mitigation proposal he expects to be finished within a few weeks and lead to a resolution with the Corps before Election Day."

Of note: "The White House is not in a position to comment on this at this time," spokesman Judd Deere told Axios. The Army Corps did not provide immediate comment.

Go deeper: Army Corps rules Alaskan mine will not harm salmon fishery

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 23,110,732 — Total deaths: 802,610 — Total recoveries: 14,839,327Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 5,664,736 — Total deaths: 176,317 — Total recoveries: 1,985,484 — Total tests: 70,803,510Map.
  3. Politics: USPS priority mail delays got worse in early August Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight.
  4. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  5. 1 🎬 thing: Theaters pitch consumers on going to the movies with new safety standards.
  6. World: South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in infections.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House passes bill to reverse U.S. Postal Service changes

Protesters hold a "Save the Post Office" demonstration outside a USPS building in Los Angeles, California, on August 22. Photo: Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

The House voted 257-150 on Saturday to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion and reverse operational changes made during widespread mail delays. 26 Republicans supported the measure, but the bill is unlikely to move forward after a White House veto threat.

Why it matters: More Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, but on-time delivery for priority and first class mail has continued to drop since early July.

Updated 3 hours ago - Science

In photos: California scorched by second largest wildfire in history

Embers scatter across Highway 1 as the CZU Lightning Complex fire burns in Ano Nuevo State Park. Photo: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

One of the hundreds of wildfires consuming California is now the second-largest in state history, according to Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency.

The big picture: The blazes are overwhelming the state's capacity to cope, with at least six deaths linked to the fires and over 771,000 acres scorched amid dismal air quality. The fires have brought another crisis to a state that is enduring the most coronavirus infections in the country.

