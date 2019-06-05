Trump administration adds new restrictions for fetal tissue research

The Trump administration introduced new restrictions eliminating the use of fetal tissue for medical research by government scientists on Wednesday.
Why it matters: The decision is considered a win for anti-abortion supporters and a major blow to scientists who rely on the tissue from elective abortions for research into diseases like cancer, HIV and Zika, The Washington Post reports.
The administration also revoked a multi-million-dollar contract for a University of California at San Francisco lab that uses the tissue to test HIV treatments, per the Post.
- UCSF's multi-year government contract was terminated on Wednesday without further detail.
The backdrop: The debate over the federal use of fetal tissue — obtained from abortions — got off the ground in 2015, when an anti-abortion group released videos alleging Planned Parenthood profited from selling the material. Planned Parenthood claimed the footage had been doctored to mislead, and a Texas grand jury cleared the agency of any misconduct.
- Trump’s health department conducted a several-month audit funded by the National Institutes of Health "in light of the serious regulatory, moral, and ethical considerations involved,” per the Department of Health and Human Services.