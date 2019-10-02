TripAdvisor ends ticket sales for attractions that showcase dolphins and whales

TripAdvisor said Wednesday that beginning in 2020, it will further extend its "Animal Welfare Policy" to no longer sell ticketed attractions that breed, import or capture whales, dolphins, porpoises and other cetaceans for public display.

Why it matters: Attractions at parks and aquariums worldwide like SeaWorld and the Georgia Aquarium will no longer benefit from visibility on TripAdvisor. A third of Americans want animals to have same rights as people, according to the most recent Gallup Poll from 2015.