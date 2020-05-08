2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Treasury Department plans breathing room for renewable energy industry

The Treasury Department is signaling that it plans to offer more time for renewable power developers to qualify for tax credits as projects are disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The industry is facing supply chain problems and other woes, leading to concern that a suite of projects will miss looming deadlines for incentives that are important for project finance.

What we don't know: Details. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in a brief letter to Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, said the department "plans to modify the relevant rules in the near future."

  • Grassley is among a bipartisan group who recently pressed Mnuchin to extend what are known as "continuity safe harbor" provisions in existing guidelines.

What they're saying: The American Council on Renewable Energy, an industry trade group, said extending the deadlines would be "immensely" helpful.

  • "[T]he renewable sector has been hit hard these last couple of months by supply chain disruptions, shelter-in-place orders and other significant pandemic-related delays," the group said.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Coronavirus brings the new politics of oil into the 2020 race

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The oil industry's painful retrenchment amid the collapse in demand and prices is bleeding into Beltway political battles over pandemic response — and probably into the 2020 election.

Driving the news: Sen. Elizabeth Warren is bashing the brewing Trump administration plan to help distressed U.S. producers, warning against financial aid she says would sap resources better spent elsewhere.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Trump says "the jury's still out" on FBI Director Chris Wray

President Trump told "Fox & Friends" during a Friday phone-in that "the jury's still out" on FBI Director Chris Wray and the bureau's handling of its investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

What he's saying: "Look the jury's still out with regard to that, but it would have been a lot easier if he came out rather than skirting and going through, you know, 19 different ways except through the FBI, so let's see."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Unemployment rate soars to 14.7% in April

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April as the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7% — more than quadrupling from the rate seen before the coronavirus outbreak — according to government data released Friday.

Why it matters: It's by far the worst jobs report in history, highlighting the depth of the unprecedented toll the pandemic is having on the labor market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Economy & Business