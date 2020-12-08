Screenshot from Toyota's press release on its EV plans

Toyota yesterday offered a spare outline of an electric SUV it's developing for European markets.

Why it matters: It's slated to be the first vehicle made using Toyota's new e-TNGA platform.

And it shows how the automaker is moving more deeply into battery electric vehicles, even as it remains focused on hydrogen fuel cell tech.

Overall, Toyota said it's working on six new purely electric vehicles, noting the platform is "highly versatile and easily adaptable for a range of product types."