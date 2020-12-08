Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Toyota teases its first EV on new platform

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Screenshot from Toyota's press release on its EV plans

Toyota yesterday offered a spare outline of an electric SUV it's developing for European markets.

Why it matters: It's slated to be the first vehicle made using Toyota's new e-TNGA platform.

  • And it shows how the automaker is moving more deeply into battery electric vehicles, even as it remains focused on hydrogen fuel cell tech.

Overall, Toyota said it's working on six new purely electric vehicles, noting the platform is "highly versatile and easily adaptable for a range of product types."

Joann MullerKia Kokalitcheva
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Uber to give up on self-driving tech and finds a partner in Aurora instead

Aurora Innovation, a developer of self-driving technology, is buying Uber ATG. Photo: courtesy of Aurora

Uber said Monday it will sell its self-driving research unit, Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to Aurora Innovation and will invest $400 million in ATG's Silicon Valley rival.

Why it matters: Uber's decision to abandon self-driving car R&D is an acknowledgment that autonomous vehicle technology is still a long way off, with no certain payoff in sight.

Orion Rummler
5 mins ago - Health

FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization

Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs to clinical nurse manager Fiona Churchill in Edinburgh, Scotland on Dec. 8. Photo: Andrew Milligan/pool/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee released a detailed analysis on Tuesday finding that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine appears to meet the safety and efficacy requirements necessary for an emergency use authorization (EUA).

Why it matters: The FDA's initial review suggests that the agency will issue an EUA after its advisory committee meets on Thursday. The publication of the analysis comes the same day that the U.K. began administering its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which regulators cleared for emergency use last week.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
33 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Breaking down John Kerry's climate role under Biden

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Joe Biden's team had previously announced that John Kerry will be on the National Security Council as its first dedicated climate official, but hadn't disclosed much about the logistics of the position. We now know a little more about how John Kerry's role as Joe Biden's special climate envoy will work — and the advice is pouring in.

How it works: Kerry's work will be under the purview of the State Department, Biden's transition team confirmed and a Politico piece reported yesterday.

