The big picture: Arctic and Antarctic sea ice fell to their lowest-recorded levels this July, according to NOAA, and microplastics have been detected in remote parts of the region. A study from earlier this year found that warming ocean waters — partially caused by human-caused climate change — are weakening ice shelves in Antarctica.

Where it stands: The average tourist trip to Antartica generates over five tonnes of CO2 emissions, Michael Hall, expert on polar regions at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, told AFP.

The region's melting ice could be accelerated by soot or black carbon exhausted from scientific and cruise ships traveling to Antartica, Soenke Diesener, transport policy officer at German conservation NGO Nabu, told AFP.

Go deeper: Antarctica is losing ice 6 times faster than in 1980s