Total and BP strike big renewable energy deals

The oil-and-gas giant Total said Thursday it's acquiring an 80% stake in a planned floating wind project off the coast of Wales.

The state of play: Total said the deal with the developer Simply Blue Energy will make it one of the "first movers in this technology in the UK, the world’s largest offshore wind market."

The France-based multinational giant said it sees lots of potential in floating, as opposed to fixed-bottom, projects because they enable access to sites further offshore with strong winds.

Terms of the deal around the planned 96-megawatt Erebus project were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, solar company Lightsource BP — which BP half-owns — also said Thursday that it has completed a $250 million financing package for a 260-megawatt project 120 miles northeast of Dallas, Texas.

Why it matters: BP said the deal's structure shows solar's competitiveness and will leverage the company's other capabilities.

The power from the Lightsource BP project will be traded through a long-term agreement with BP.

"By ensuring a long-term price for the power BP ensures the project can be financed upfront," a project representative tells Axios.

The big picture: BP's incoming executive VP for low-carbon energy, Dev Sanyal, said in a statement that "power offtake structures widely and historically used for conventional generation are now gaining traction for solar energy projects."

HSBC Bank USA, National Westminster Bank PLC and Bank of America were all involved in the financing.

