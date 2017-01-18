 Exclusive: Theranos 2006 pitch deck - Axios
Exclusive: Theranos 2006 pitch deck

Long before Theranos became the poster child for Silicon Valley hubris, it was just a promising young startup in search of investors. Axios has obtained a confidential pitch deck from June 2006, when the blood-testing company was seeking $30 million for what it referred to as a "pre-IPO transaction."

Food delivery robots are coming

Starship Technologies's self-driving delivery robots are coming to D.C. and Redwood City, Calif., the company said on Wednesday. Starship has partnered with delivery startups DoorDash and Postmates for these test programs, which will be available in select parts of the cities.

Here's what Tom Price told the Senate health committee

Carolyn Kaster/AP

President-elect Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services secretary is testifying before the Senate HELP Committee this morning. While the committee won't vote on his nomination, Price's testimony reveals more about what he'll do if confirmed — and how that might clash with Trump's public comments.

Read on for some of Price's notable answers so far:

Trump on insurance for everybody: Never mind

President-elect Trump talked to Axios yesterday about his "insurance for everybody" comments — and this time, he was back to talking about Obamacare replacement the same way he did in the campaign.

Well, we want people taken care of .... There will be nobody dying on the streets in a Trump administration.

And where Trump was starting to sound like a single-payer guy a few days ago, now he's back to talking about Medicaid block grants. "Whether it's Medicaid block grants or whatever it may be, we have to make sure that people are taken care of," he said.

Between the lines: Trump's latest comments should help settle the big question Republicans, and many health care wonks, had after Trump's Washington Post interview: Is he talking about a different plan than he laid out in the campaign? The answer, it now appears, is no.

What Trump didn't say

Robin Groulx / Axios

Trump is famous for often saying too much, but the president-elect's interview with Axios was noteworthy for some of the things he didn't say…

On deporting more than Obama: "Well, he deported — there were a lot of deportations. People don't realize it. There were a lot of deportations, and we're not asking for new laws. We're not asking for a lot of new things."

On the necessity of lying: "I don't want to answer the question because it's — it gets to, you know, a different level than what we're talking about for this interview."

On a specific book recommendation: "I like a lot of books. I like reading books."

On his last mistake: "Well, it could be maybe just minutes ago when I let you guys interview me. [Laughter.] You know, that's probably my last...no, you make wrong calls, but they have to be wrong so that they don't have huge impact and they have to be wrong so that you can adjust."

Trump: The WH briefing room can't support my crowds

Donald Trump says he is "all for" holding press conferences in the White House's Brady Press room, but his briefings draw such large crowds that not everyone will fit.

"You saw what happened last week: We had 510 reporters, and nobody has 510 reporters unless it's, like, election evening." — Donald Trump in Axios interview

Asked if he was worried if his fake news comments will make it harder to get people to believe real news when it matters, Trump said: "I haven't thought about it that way, no."

What Biden told Davos

Michel Euler / AP

Russia is threatening the "liberal international order": Biden went after Putin directly, and said he's using "every tool" in his power to whittle away at Europe and undermine Western democracies. Biden also warned that he expects Russia to meddle in the many European elections being held later this year.

"The top 1% is not carrying their weight": Steps must be taken to close the rift between those "racing ahead at the top" and those "struggling to hang on in the middle."

Beware emerging demagogues and autocrats: They're seeking to capitalize on people's insecurities. Biden discussed the rising popular movements across the world, and said they demonstrate a dangerous willingness to revert to political small-mindedness. "In this case, using Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, or xenophobic rhetoric to stoke fear, sow division, and advance their own narrow agendas" offers only a false sense of security.

Davos tell us how you really feel: a nice detail from the pool report by Steve Clemons

Biden: In two days, there will be a new president of the United States
Audience: Boo
The toplines from Trump's Axios interview

Robin Groulx / Axios

Axios interviewed President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The big picture: He's clarifying three controversial interviews he gave this week.

  • On telling the Times of London that he'll "start off trusting both" Putin and Merkel: "All I said was that I give everybody an even start; that's all I said... So, I give everybody an even start; that right now, as far as I'm concerned, everybody's got an even start...I think people start off on a somewhat equal footing."
  • On telling the Washington Post that he wants "insurance for everybody": "[T]here are many people talking about many forms of health care where people with no money aren't covered. We can't have that. Now, whether it's Medicaid block grants or whatever it may be, we have to make sure that people are taken care of and it's going to be a very important part to me."
  • On telling the WSJ that border adjustment, the central part of Paul Ryan's tax plan, is "too complicated": Border adjustments are "still on the plate," but lower priority than health care.

Rest of the details from the interview below:

Keep reading Show less ... words
Counting up all of Trump's "new jobs"

Bloomberg has a smart chart today on which of the 200,000 "new" jobs announced since the election are because of Trump. The answer: not many.

Trump's doing:

  • 1,800 at pledged by Lockheed Martin at plant where F-35 is built
  • 3,000 at Bayer announced after a meeting with Trump (pending approval of Monsanto merger)
  • 700 at Ford which the company's CEO called "a vote of confidence in Trump"
  • 1,100 at Carrier, but only 700-800 jobs were going to move to Mexico--1,000 jobs still going
Perspective check: even if Trump was responsible for all the announced jobs, it would be just 0.1% of the 145 million in the U.S.

