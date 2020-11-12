Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The bull case for Biden's climate agenda

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images     

The institutional hurdles in front of President-elect Joe Biden's energy and climate agenda are very formidable, but you can also imagine things breaking Biden's way — enough to set the country on a path toward the emissions cuts his platform envisions.

Why it matters: Biden aims to put the country on a path toward net-zero emissions by 2050 and 100% carbon-free power by 2035 — but Democrats face long odds of winning the Senate.

  • So big legislation is very unlikely and would be tough even with a 50-50 Senate that enabled VP-elect Kamala Harris to break ties.
  • Plus, regulations face litigation that could land before the conservative Supreme Court.

The big picture: All that said, a bunch of forces could move in tandem to help Biden despite those strong headwinds. Here's that bull case...

1. Preparations. Many have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, so there's no shortage of ideas for marshaling a government-wide approach that draws in many agencies.

  • "There have been hundreds of thousands of hours by think tanks, NGOs, academics, and lawyers preparing for really solid regulatory efforts," says Jeff Navin, who was the DOE's chief of staff during the Obama administration.
  • For instance, yesterday the Washington Post reported: "A team of former Obama administration officials and experts have created a 300-page blueprint laying out a holistic approach to the climate while avoiding some of the pitfalls."
  • Leah Stokes, a climate policy expert with UC Santa Barbara, points out that unlike in the early Obama era, nobody is pinning their hopes on a "magical" climate bill.
  • "Executive actions can focus on the tools that are already in the toolbox sooner and move them along faster," Stokes says. (BTW, the latest episode of "A Matter of Degrees," a podcast she co-hosts, delves into this.)

2. Economics. Clean energy is way cheaper than it was when Barack Obama took office, and many big power companies — like Duke and Southern — are vowing aggressive emissions curbs over the next few decades.

  • "These are not liberal, tree-hugging utilities. ... The transition to clean makes economic sense, it’s what their customers want, and it helps hedge against further carbon regulation swing," notes Navin, co-founder of Boundary Stone Partners, an advisory and lobbying firm that includes clean energy clients.
  • Electric vehicles offerings are becoming wider and batteries are getting cheaper.

3. Congress. There could be successful efforts to include clean energy and climate-related investments in a COVID-19 recovery package and/or infrastructure bill, even if moving a sweeping emissions bill won't happen.

4. Corporations. While legal fights await ambitious regulations, companies begin adapting to the rules anyway, Stokes says. Regulated industries “are probably going to start planning for those rules anyway even while litigation is pending. That all takes a long time,” she adds.

  • Plus, big companies are making pretty aggressive pledges these days. Some of them are kind of airy, but others are devoting real resources and doing tangible things.
  • We’re starting to see some big U.S. oil producers — Occidental and ConocoPhillips — move in the direction of European efforts.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Nov 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Biden talks climate in calls with foreign leaders

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

Climate change has been an immediate topic of discussion in President-elect Joe Biden's discussions this week with various heads of state.

Why it matters: It's an early sign of Biden's intent to stitch climate into his foreign policy posture. His plan includes more than simply rejoining the Paris Agreement, but expanding diplomatic efforts more broadly.

Shawna Chen
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More foreign leaders have called to congratulate Biden than GOP senators

Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty

Eight world leaders have now called to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden — four more than the number of GOP senators who have publicly done so.

Why it matters: The refusal by top Republicans to accept Biden's victory and allow legal options to be exhausted could mean weeks of drama and serve as a distraction from the work that is necessary to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Ashley Gold
Nov 10, 2020 - Technology

Business looks ahead to Biden administration

Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Tech firms and business groups are reaching out to the Biden camp and preparing for life under a new administration, even as many Republicans refuse to acknowledge President Trump's loss, gumming up the Biden team's formal transition.

Why it matters: Trump and those in his orbit are refusing to give up on the idea that he will get a second term, but the rest of the world is looking to January and a Biden administration, make sure their priorities are known.

