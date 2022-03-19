Texas declares state of emergency as wildfire forces evacuations

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an emergency order in 11 counties Friday night as a rapidly growing wildfire has consumed more than 50,000 acres and forced evacuations statewide.

Why it matters: Approximately 500 people have been evacuated and 50 homes were destroyed in central Texas after a massive wildfire scorched upwards of tens of thousands of acres over the past two days, the New York Times reported.

Firefighters responded to at least 10 wildfires that scorched 52,708 acres on March 17, 2022, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

At least one person has died. Texas officials identified the victim as Deputy Barbara Fenley, "who lost her life while trying to save others from the fires."

What they're saying: "I commend the hard work and selfless acts of thousands of first responders and firefighters who are risking their own lives to protect our communities," Gov. Abbott said.

"I also ask Texans to join me in praying for those who have been affected by these wildfires, including Eastland County Deputy Barbara Fenley who was tragically killed while trying to save lives. We will never forget her sacrifice," Abbott added.

Details: The Eastland Complex fires include a number of blazes, the biggest being the Kidd Fire, officials said, which has alone engulfed roughly 30,000 acres.