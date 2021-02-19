Texas power outage: How different electricity sources fare in extreme weather

The International Energy Agency is out with a helpful primer on how things got so bad in Texas earlier this week — and how to make power systems more resilient to weather extremes.

The big picture: Part of their analysis looked at what happened when bitter cold caused a surge in demand but also hampered natural gas production and power generation equipment.

The chart above shows the production drop-off.

By the numbers: All major forms of generation were affected, but gas took the biggest hit.