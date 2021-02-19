Texas power outage: How different electricity sources fare in extreme weather

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Reproduced from IEA; Chart: Axios Visuals
The International Energy Agency is out with a helpful primer on how things got so bad in Texas earlier this week — and how to make power systems more resilient to weather extremes.
The big picture: Part of their analysis looked at what happened when bitter cold caused a surge in demand but also hampered natural gas production and power generation equipment.
- The chart above shows the production drop-off.
By the numbers: All major forms of generation were affected, but gas took the biggest hit.
- "Gas‑fired generation has a rated winter capacity of 55 GW but output dropped to 31 GW on 15 February due to issues throughout the supply chain — freezing wellheads, pipeline derates and generator equipment failures all contributed," IEA notes.