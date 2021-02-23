New homes fueled Texas power demand ahead of deadly winter storm

A new post at UC Berkeley's Energy Institute at Haas explores one reason Texas' energy demand got so high during the Arctic blast: lots of new homes to heat.

The big picture: "No U.S. state has built as many new homes as Texas over the last decade, and most of these homes use electric heat," business professor Lucas Davis writes.

Of note: They tend to be less insulated than homes in cold regions and require lots of power when temperatures plummet, Lucas says.

Go deeper