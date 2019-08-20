For all the justified worries about Tesla's finances, they remain in a pretty good competitive spot in the electric vehicle market — for now.
The big picture: The chart above, via this new Cox Automotive report on the U.S. EV market, shows how the Silicon Valley company dominates the market for pure electric vehicle sales.
- "Without Tesla, EV market share is stagnant, yet almost 100 electrified models are coming soon," the report notes.
- Among a survey of people "considering" an EV purchase, Tesla dominates in brand awareness at 81%.
It's not the only recent data showing Tesla's strength in the EV market.
- Bloomberg breaks down new info from the California New Car Dealers Association.
- "Tesla registrations surged to 40,085 in the first half, giving it 4.2% market share in the biggest U.S. state by population," they report.