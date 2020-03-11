2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Tesla weighs Nashville for new vehicle factory

Ben GemanJoann Muller

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he's "scouting" central U.S. locations for a factory that would build the upcoming Cybertruck, as well as the Model Y crossover for deliveries on the East Coast.

Why it matters: The announcements via Twitter Tuesday night add some clarity to expansion plans for the Silicon Valley electric automaker, which has recently found itself on better financial ground ahead of key product launches.

What we're hearing: A source familiar with the planning says one of the locations being considered for the new factory is Nashville, Tennessee.

  • “Incentives play a role, but so do logistics costs, access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents, and quality of life,” Musk told The Wall Street Journal in an email.
  • Tennessee is a hub of auto manufacturing, with GM, Nissan and Volkswagen — along with many auto suppliers — already operating in the state.

Where it stands: All-wheel-drive versions of the futuristic-looking Cybertruck are slated to begin production in 2021, while the less-expensive rear-wheel-drive model will follow a year later.

  • The Model Y, a small crossover utility, recently began production at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory. Tesla also recently opened a factory in China for the Model 3 and Model Y and is building a plant in Germany, too.
  • "Should Tesla build Model Ys in the new factory, the vehicle will be manufactured in four places — China, Germany and Fremont, California, are the others," CNBC notes.

Quick take: Tesla has likely learned a lot about manufacturing efficiency as it muscled through problems encountered in getting Model 3 up and running in Fremont. They won't make the same mistakes again.

Dan PrimackBen Geman

Tesla raises more than $2 billion in secondary stock offering

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tesla raised $2.03 billion in a secondary stock offering, pricing at $767 per share. That's a 4.6% discount to yesterday's closing price, and an 86.2% premium to where CEO Elon Musk infamously tweeted that he had "funding secured."

Why it matters: Momentum floats apparently are a thing now, as this comes just two weeks after Musk said on an earnings call that "it doesn’t make sense to raise money because we expect to generate cash."

Joann Muller

NTSB warns about lax oversight of new car tech

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's mounting evidence that people put too much trust in driver-assistance features like Tesla Autopilot, but federal regulators aren't doing enough to ensure the systems are deployed safely, experts say.

Why it matters: Nearly 37,000 Americans die each year in highway accidents. As automated features become more common, the roads could get more dangerous — not safer — if drivers use the technology in unintended ways.

Ben Geman

Lucid Motors plans to offer virtual-reality test drives to sell its electric vehicles

Photo: Lucid Motors

The electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors has a strategy for drumming up interest in its upcoming Lucid Air luxury vehicle that begins production late this year: ultra-designed retail spaces that offer virtual reality test drives.

Why it matters: The luxury EV market is getting more crowded. Startups like Silicon Valley-based Lucid — a largely unknown brand in what's still a very small market — need a way to differentiate themselves and gain cachet.

