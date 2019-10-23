Tesla surprised Wall Street with a profit of $143 million in Q3, and it announced plans to ramp up vehicle production at its China factory sooner than expected. Deliveries of its Model Y SUV crossover will launch next summer, ahead of schedule, the company said.

Why it matters: Tesla's recent cash-losing streak is over, though the company turned a bigger profit in 2018's Q3. The electric car company also saw its first annual revenue drop since 2012, as it sells more of its lower-priced Model 3 vehicles and fewer higher-priced models.