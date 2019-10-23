Tesla returns to the spotlight as Q3 earnings loom

Flashback: Tesla reported a net loss of $408 million in Q2. CEO Elon Musk said at the time that he expects to be "around breakeven" in Q3 and profitable in Q4.

Where it stands: Per MarketWatch, analysts polled by FactSet predict an adjusted loss of 46 cents per share. And they also report that for "the first time in more than a decade, Tesla is looking at a year-over-year dip in quarterly revenue."

What we're watching: Beyond the numbers, Tesla-watchers will have an ear out for updates on vehicles still in development, including the semi-truck and the Model Y crossover slated for production next year.