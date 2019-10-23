Tesla returns to the spotlight as Q3 earnings loom

Tesla, struggling to turn the corner to profitability, will report its Q3 earnings after markets close Wednesday.
The big picture: Delivering more cars — and the electric carmaker already announced a record quarter on that front — isn't yet a recipe for financial health, especially as the lower margin Model 3, the best-selling EV in the U.S., is increasingly its dominant product.
Flashback: Tesla reported a net loss of $408 million in Q2. CEO Elon Musk said at the time that he expects to be "around breakeven" in Q3 and profitable in Q4.
Where it stands: Per MarketWatch, analysts polled by FactSet predict an adjusted loss of 46 cents per share. And they also report that for "the first time in more than a decade, Tesla is looking at a year-over-year dip in quarterly revenue."
What we're watching: Beyond the numbers, Tesla-watchers will have an ear out for updates on vehicles still in development, including the semi-truck and the Model Y crossover slated for production next year.
- "The company will also likely provide an update on whether the pickup truck is still expected to launch next month, following a series of delays," CNBC reports.
- Tesla's expansion into China, the world's biggest auto market, will also be in focus. "Tesla ... is conducting trial production runs at its new $2 billion China factory for the past several weeks and will sell some of the first cars from the plant to its employees," Reuters reported Wednesday morning.
