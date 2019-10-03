Tesla deliveries fall short of expectations despite record quarter

CEO Elon Musk had raised expectations in an email to staff last week when he said Tesla had a shot at hitting 100,000.

Stepping back, Tesla is a crucial player in the movement of EVs into the mainstream.

What they're saying: "This is a credibility hit. This is a textbook example of Elon not being disciplined and having difficulty managing expectations," Gene Munster of the VC firm Loup Ventures tells Bloomberg.

But, but, but: Tesla said orders are at record levels and emphasized interest in its Model 3 sedan, which is aimed at a wider pool of buyers than the costlier Model S and Model X.

"As was also the case in Q2, nearly all of our Model 3 orders were received from customers who did not previously hold a reservation, solidifying the transition to generating strong organic demand," Tesla said in a release.

"We are continuing to focus on increasing production to meet that demand."

One big question: Can Tesla hit its full-year goal of at least 360,000 deliveries worldwide, which would require 105,000 in Q3?

What's next: As we noted Friday, a more important moment arrives when Tesla announces Q3 earnings in coming weeks.

