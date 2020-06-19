58 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Tesla closing in on Texas factory in Austin

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Austin, Texas. Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

There are growing signs that Tesla will choose the Austin region in Texas to build a factory that would make the "Cybertruck" pickup and Model Ys for East Coast delivery.

Driving the news: Per the Austin American-Statesman, Tesla has a proposed deal with a local school district that would provide up to $68 million in tax incentives over a decade for building a 4 million- to 5 million-square-foot plant that would employ thousands.

  • Tesla is eyeing a 2,100-acre site that's currently home to a sand and gravel mining operation, per the Statesman and other reports.

But, but, but: Musk cautioned via Twitter last night that they "are considering several options," a comment that came in response to someone who asked whether Tulsa, Oklahoma, was still in the mix.

Quick take: If the Austin region indeed gets the plant, it will be the second big recent sign that tech players see options well beyond the coasts.

  • Earlier this week, the big Boston-area cleantech startup incubator Greentown Labs announced that it's opening a second location in Houston.

How it works: "The proposed deal with the Texas school district makes use of a state tax program that allows districts to grant breaks to economic-development projects. The state then repays the district," Bloomberg reports.

Tesla ushers in the electric pickup moment

Fadel Allassan
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump warns protesters against coming to Tulsa rally

President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Friday that "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" who show up at his Tulsa rally this weekend "will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis," promising "a much different scene."

Why it matters: The right to peaceably assemble is guaranteed in the First Amendment, and Trump himself has claimed to be "an ally of all peaceful protesters."

Ben Geman
57 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Coal persists worldwide despite its downward spiral in the U.S.

Data: BP; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global coal consumption dipped by 0.6% in 2019, the fourth decline in six years, but the most carbon-intensive fuel remains by far the largest source of power generation in world, per BP's latest global data review.

Why it matters: Coal's persistence in the global mix, even as it loses some ground, is among the major reasons why the world is far, far away from achieving steep emissions declines needed to meet the goals of the Paris climate deal.

Dion Rabouin
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Half of the Fortune 100 pledge $2B to fight inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed/Axios

Since our Monday story on Fortune 100 companies' donations to battle racism and inequality, the tally has risen to more than $2 billion and now includes 50 firms, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: Pressure is growing for wealthy corporations to speak out on social issues and to back up those words with sizable funding. More are doing so than ever before and in a much more public way.

