The great battery race

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The promise of a new generation of low-cost, long-lasting batteries is catalyzing a long-awaited shift to electric vehicles.

Why it matters: Two big obstacles stand in the way of widespread EV adoption: cost and driving range. But steady advancements in battery technology are already helping to mitigate both issues, and could make electric cars more affordable and desirable to consumers within just a few years.

  • The target: batteries that cost less than $100 per kilowatt-hour to produce, putting the cost of owning an EV on par with a conventional vehicle.
  • The industry might not hit the $100 target until 2030, predicts Boston Consulting Group. But by 2022 or 2023, cheaper batteries will cause EV sales will take off, growing to one-third of the global market by 2025 and one-half by 2030, says BCG.

What's happening: The most anticipated battery news could come Sept. 22 from Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles. It plans to share its latest innovations at a special "Battery Day" tied to its annual shareholder meeting.

  • CEO Elon Musk hinted in a Tweet this week that big leaps in energy density are close, and suggested these vastly improved batteries could be mass-produced within three to four years.

We've already seen a barrage of EV battery milestones in 2020, with more news expected in the coming weeks:

  • General Motors in March introduced its new lower-cost Ultium batteries, packaged in a modular EV platform, that will enable GM to sell a new crop of EVs profitably from Day One.
  • Newcomer Lucid Motors says its Lucid Air luxury sedan, arriving Sept. 9, will set a new benchmark with a 517-mile driving range. CEO Peter Rawlinson is considering licensing Lucid's super-efficient electric drivetrain to accelerate demand for mass-market EVs.
  • Volkswagen's ID4, debuting Sept. 23, is an affordable, compact SUV built on a new electric vehicle platform that will underpin 75 new VW models by 2029.

The big picture: Steady advancements in battery innovation — rather than a single breakthrough — have brought the industry to the cusp of widespread EV adoption.

  • Batteries require a series of tradeoffs: a fast-charging battery could be too expensive, for example, and a long-range battery might take up too much space. Getting the balance right is the trick.
  • The ultimate goal: the "million-mile battery" — one that can last 30 years and enjoy second, or even third, lives powering the electric grid.

What to watch: The next wave of innovation could come from the use of new materials like silicon and graphene to replace nickel and cobalt.

  • A handful of Asian companies including CATL, LG Chem, Samsung, Panasonic and SK Innovation are likely to continue to dominate the race.
  • But a few U.S. startups are working on promising alternatives, including Sila Nanotechnologies, NanoGraf and Enevate.

The bottom line: The EV tipping point is almost here, says BCG's managing director Aakash Arora.

  • "Three years from now, there will be no debate that buying a gasoline car is an economically worse decision than buying an electric car."

Lucid Motors teases electric sedan specs ahead of big launch

Image courtesy of Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors is doing its damndest to build interest in its upcoming Lucid Air electric sedan ahead of finally taking the wraps off the thing next week.

Driving the news: The Silicon Valley startup today released new details about the car's drivetrain and performance.

