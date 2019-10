Fighting between Turkish and Syrian Kurdish forces continued Friday in the Kurdish-held border town of Ras al-Ayn despite an announced ceasefire, reports AP.

The state of play: While there seems to be relative peace elsewhere along the Syria-Turkey border, according to watchdog The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the situation in Ras al-Ayn could be a bellwether for the ceasefire's continued durability.

