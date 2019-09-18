'Flight shame': Sweden leads the world in quitting air travel

Sweden appears to be the only country in the world, or at least in Europe, where fewer people are flying for environmental reasons, the Telegraph reports.

Why it matters: Flying is a massive contributor to carbon footprints in developed countries, but based on the total number of travelers, air travel has increased this year in 38 of 42 European countries, the Telegraph notes. Drops in Iceland, Turkey and Bulgaria can be explained by economic or demographic causes, but not Sweden — home of climate activist Greta Thunberg and the "flygskam" (flight shame) movement.