Sweden's electric boat startup Candela makes waves

Ben Geman, author of Generate

The Candela C-8 electric hydrofoiling boat. Photo courtesy of Candela

The Swedish electric boat startup Candela has raised $27 million from investors led by EQT Ventures, making it the latest of several firms in that space to attract fresh investment.

How it works: The company is looking to commercialize multiple types of boats that use hydrofoil technology, or "computer-guided underwater wings." They say this requires much less energy to propel the vessels.

Where it stands: The company began producing its C-7 sport boat in 2019 and is preparing to begin deliveries of another model, the C-8 seen above, this spring.

  • They've also got an electric ferry slated to begin operation in Sweden in 2023.
  • Candela said the new funding will enable it triple R&D, invest in production automation and boost sales. TechCrunch has more.

The big picture: The funding round comes roughly two weeks after the electric boat startup Arc raised a $30 million Series A round from investors led by Eclipse Ventures' Greg Reichow (a Tesla alum), as well as Andreessen Horowitz and others.

  • Also two weeks ago GM announced a 25% stake in the electric boating company Pure Watercraft, whose CEO told CNBC the deal was worth $150 million.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Better.com delays close of $7.7B reverse merger after mass layoffs

An "Open House" sign outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 24. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Better.com, a New York-based home mortgage startup backed by SoftBank, is delaying the close of its $7.7 billion reverse merger with Aurora Acquisition Corp.

Why it matters: The move comes after the company fired around 900 employees, or 9% of its workforce, via Zoom. Yes, via Zoom. And, just to add insult to injury, that video conference from hell came 24 hours after Better received an accelerated $750 million infusion from investors in the SPAC merger.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
21 hours ago - Technology

Scoop: Buf raises $93 million to help engineers reclaim their time

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Buf, a Toronto-based startup focused on improving protocol buffers, tells Axios that it has raised over $93 million in funding since being founded last year.

Why it matters: The company is working to change how machines and computers communicate with one another, automating away a lot of API implementation work. Or, put more simply, it wants to help give engineers some of their time back.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Anita Dunn advises Dems on economy message for '22

Signs from a President Biden event yesterday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: Chase Castor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a midterm preview, top Democratic strategist Anita Dunn advises the party's House and Senate members to frame Republicans "as being against the economic interests of working Americans."

What she's saying: "Explicitly framing Republicans as opposing policies to lower costs does better than simply framing Republicans as the 'party of no,'" Dunn, White House senior adviser until August, writes in the memo.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

