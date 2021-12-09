Sweden's electric boat startup Candela makes waves

The Swedish electric boat startup Candela has raised $27 million from investors led by EQT Ventures, making it the latest of several firms in that space to attract fresh investment.

How it works: The company is looking to commercialize multiple types of boats that use hydrofoil technology, or "computer-guided underwater wings." They say this requires much less energy to propel the vessels.

Where it stands: The company began producing its C-7 sport boat in 2019 and is preparing to begin deliveries of another model, the C-8 seen above, this spring.

They've also got an electric ferry slated to begin operation in Sweden in 2023.

Candela said the new funding will enable it triple R&D, invest in production automation and boost sales. TechCrunch has more.

The big picture: The funding round comes roughly two weeks after the electric boat startup Arc raised a $30 million Series A round from investors led by Eclipse Ventures' Greg Reichow (a Tesla alum), as well as Andreessen Horowitz and others.