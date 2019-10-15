New warning about SUVs' climate toll

The big picture: SUVs were the second-biggest contributor to CO2 emissions growth after electric power during the period from 2010 to 2018, the analysis shows.

SUV growth is eclipsing gains from improving mileage in smaller vehicles and the emergence of EVs (which are currently a tiny slice of global sales), IEA said.

Threat level: "If consumers’ appetite for SUVs continues to grow at a similar pace seen in the last decade, SUVs would add nearly 2 million barrels a day in global oil demand by 2040, offsetting the savings from nearly 150 million electric cars," IEA said.

By the numbers: There are over 200 million SUVs on the roads worldwide, up from roughly 35 million in 2010, according to IEA.