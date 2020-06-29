1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Trump administration to weigh in on pipeline lawsuit

Amy Harder, author of Generate

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The Trump administration is expected to weigh in on a lawsuit in the next couple of months that questions the legality of eminent domain to build a natural-gas pipeline, following a request from the Supreme Court on Monday. The justices will then decide whether to review it.

The big picture: The dispute, over a 120-mile pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, is one of three high-court battles that represent the culmination of fights over fossil-fuel infrastructure of all kinds that have raged over the past decade as a proxy for a broader debate about climate change and energy.

The state of play: A federal appeals court ruled in September that the developers of the PennEast Pipeline couldn’t use federal law to seize land controlled by the state to build the project, citing the 11th Amendment protecting states’ rights.

  • The court said its conclusion could likely upend how interstate natural-gas pipelines have been built for 80 years. “But that is what the Eleventh Amendment demands,” the court wrote in its September 2019 decision.

The intrigue: This case turns conventional political wisdom upside down.

  • Conservatives would typically side with states’ rights, yet in this case, that would mean opposing a pipeline and business — which usually garner conservative support.
  • Liberals typically side with the federal government, but in this case, that means supporting a fossil-fuel project, something liberals are less inclined to do.
  • Experts say they expect the administration to be more likely to side with the pipeline and federal government, though the decision is still unknown.

The bottom line: The additional review will likely delay the high court’s consideration of the lawsuit — and thus the project itself — until at least next year.

Go deeper: Supreme Court unleashes power over pipelines, natural gas

Go deeper

Sam Baker
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion law

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court struck down abortion restrictions in Louisiana on Monday, a sign that even if the court's newly expanded conservative majority wants to chip away at abortion rights, it will likely do so incrementally.

Why it matters: The court's 5-4 ruling largely leaves the status quo of abortion law unchanged, affirms the court’s precedents and leaves big decisions about the future of abortion access for another day.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried
57 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: Microsoft has been pausing spending on Facebook, Instagram

Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela. Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft suspended its advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the U.S. in May and recently expanded that to a global pause, according to an internal chat transcript seen by Axios.

Between the lines: Unlike the many advertisers who recently joined a Facebook boycott, Microsoft is concerned about where its ads are shown, not Facebook's policies. But the move still means yet another big advertiser is not spending on Facebook right now.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,195,680 — Total deaths: 502,802 — Total recoveries — 5,169,421Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,564,163 — Total deaths: 125,928 — Total recoveries: 685,164 — Total tested: 30,988,013Map.
  3. Public health: Jacksonville, home of August GOP convention, issues public face mask requirement — HHS secures 500,000 doses of remdesivir.
  4. Congress: Pelosi extends House's remote voting period until Aug. 18 — Clyburn says House coronavirus committee won't recognize members who don't wear masks.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow