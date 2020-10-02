37 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Supreme Court to review climate change lawsuit venue

The Supreme Court said Friday that it will review a petition from Big Oil companies — including BP, Exxon and Chevron — that argues that mounting climate lawsuits against them should be kept out of state courts.

Why it matters: "The high court’s interest in the issue is good news for oil and gas companies, which have tried for years to push climate liability cases to federal courts, and ultimately defeat them," Bloomberg Law reports.

  • The court agreed to weigh in on the venue for Baltimore's case against oil majors seeking damages over the harmful effects of global warming.
  • It's one of many similar suits against oil companies that local and state governments have filed in state courts.

Total joins the peak-demand-is-near club

The hottest 2020 trend is moving up your projections of the global oil demand peak.

Driving the news: Oil major Total, in a new analysis, sees demand growth ending in a decade and then declining in their "momentum" scenario.

What happens if Trump and Pence become incapacitated

The Constitution establishes a chain for who becomes "acting president" if the president is incapacitated — but even if President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both fell ill from the coronavirus, many responsibilities could be delegated to White House staff before they'd turn to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Why it matters: It's highly unlikely, but given Trump's positive COVID-19 test, there's a protocol under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution for Trump to temporarily cede authorities to Pence.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Trump and First Lady test positive — Pence tests negativeKamala Harris tests negative — RNC chair tests positive — SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett tests negative.
  2. Health: Age and obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection Health officials warn of "twindemic"Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Stocks slump and oil drops after Trump tests positive — Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 34,345,342 — Total deaths: 1,023,817 — Total recoveries: 23,890,360Map.
  5. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,279,109 — Total deaths: 207,816 — Total recoveries: 2,860,650 — Total tests: 104,845,628Map.
