Supreme Court to review climate change lawsuit venue

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
The Supreme Court said Friday that it will review a petition from Big Oil companies — including BP, Exxon and Chevron — that argues that mounting climate lawsuits against them should be kept out of state courts.
Why it matters: "The high court’s interest in the issue is good news for oil and gas companies, which have tried for years to push climate liability cases to federal courts, and ultimately defeat them," Bloomberg Law reports.
- The court agreed to weigh in on the venue for Baltimore's case against oil majors seeking damages over the harmful effects of global warming.
- It's one of many similar suits against oil companies that local and state governments have filed in state courts.