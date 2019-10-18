The Supreme Court announced today that it will decide whether the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — the brainchild of Sen. Elizabeth Warren — is unconstitutional. It could hand down its ruling just weeks before Democrats' 2020 convention.

The big picture: The CFPB has a single director whom the president cannot fire at will. Critics say that's a violation of the president's constitutional powers. The court will have three options: uphold the CFPB's structure, rule that the director must be fireable (as Justice Brett Kavanaugh ruled previously), or throw out the CFPB altogether.