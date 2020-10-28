Sunrun CEO: Transition to renewables will happen "independently" of politics

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich said at an Axios virtual event on Wednesday that the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuels is "going to happen independently of any political regime," but that a potential Joe Biden presidency could help the U.S. make the transition faster.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has attempted to undermine the scientific consensus of climate change and promote fossil fuels. But Jurich says that technology and cost drivers have still created momentum toward a renewable transition.

What they're saying: "The technology exists to make this transition and the cost drivers are just so overwhelmingly in favor of renewables and storage becoming cheaper than fossil fuels. You're just already seeing that happen," Jurich said.

  • "The faster that we go, the more cost effective it's going to be, the less damage we're going to create," she continued.
  • "The next biggest global challenge, really ... is how do you decarbonize this energy industry globally? So, I view this very much as an opportunity and something where the U.S. should really be just moving faster on this. And that's why I look to the Biden program to help us."

What to watch: Biden admitted in the last presidential debate that he hopes to transition from the oil industry, saying it "pollutes significantly" and "has to be replaced by renewable energy over time."

  • Biden released his climate platform in June, which focuses on achieving net-zero greenhouse gases by 2050.
  • Since 80% of energy-related emissions came from fossil fuels last year, the industry will have to eventually disappear to achieve that goal, Biden argues.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 26, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Japan's big new climate goal

Climate protest in Tokyo in November 2019. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Japan's new prime minister said on Monday the nation will seek to become carbon neutral by 2050, a move that will require huge changes in its fossil fuel-heavy energy mix in order to succeed.

Why it matters: Japan is the world's fifth-largest source of carbon emissions. The new goal announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is stronger than the country's previous target of becoming carbon neutral as early as possible in the latter half of the century.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
21 mins ago - World

Germany goes back into lockdown

Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will enact one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns since spring, closing bars and restaurants nationwide for most of November, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Germany is the latest European country to reimpose some form of lockdown measures amid a surge in cases across the continent.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
47 mins ago - Technology

How overhyping became an election meddling tool

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As online platforms and intelligence officials get more sophisticated about detecting and stamping out election meddling campaigns, bad actors are increasingly seeing the appeal of instead exaggerating their own interference capabilities to shake Americans' confidence in democracy.

Why it matters: It doesn't take a sophisticated operation to sow seeds of doubt in an already fractious and factionalized U.S. Russia proved that in 2016, and fresh schemes aimed at the 2020 election may already be proving it anew.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow