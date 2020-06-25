36 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Study shows consumers save long term with electric vehicles

Ben Geman, author of Generate

The long-term costs of owning an electric car in the U.S. are thousands of dollars lower than gasoline-powered models, a detailed new study by Energy Department researchers finds.

Why it matters: The peer-reviewed paper in Joule adds to the literature on costs by providing a granular, state-level look at power rates (including hourly variations), charging infrastructure types, regional gasoline price differences and other variables.

The bottom line: The paper finds "total projected fuel cost savings between $3,000 and $10,500 compared with gasoline vehicles" over a 15-year time horizon. But the savings could be even higher.

"Regional heterogeneities and uncertainty on lifetime vehicle use and future fuel prices produce even greater variations," notes the analysis from researchers with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Idaho National Laboratory.

My thought bubble: While lifetime fuel costs may influence some buyers, it's the vehicle price that looms larger.

So reaching cost-parity and finding affordable models will likely do more to spur adoption than evidence of lower fuel expenses on a long-term basis.

The big picture: It comes as EVs, which typically have higher up-front costs, remain a niche market in the U.S.

  • But new models are coming to market and a victory by Joe Biden, who has pledged to promote EVs via tougher emissions rules and building our charging infrastructure, could quicken adoption.
  • Advocates are also pushing for expansion of tax credits for buying EVs, which are now capped at 2o0,000 vehicles per manufacturer for the full $7,500 credit.

Jacob Knutson
Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina told The Atlantic Thursday that she will vote for Joe Biden over President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, saying that she believes the U.S. needs "real leadership that can unify the country."

Why it matters: Fiorina joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Courtenay Brown
Economy & Business

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The number of newly filed jobless claims has steadily dropped since peaking in March, but the pandemic is still forcing more than a million workers to the ranks of unemployment each week — over twice the all-time record seen before the coronavirus hit.

Kendall Baker
Sports

Golfers may be focusing better due to a lack of fans

Despite multiple positive coronavirus tests and the withdrawal of two top-five players — Brooks Koepka (caddie tested positive) and Webb Simpson (family member tested positive) — the show will go on today at the Travelers Championship.

The intrigue: In the two weeks since the PGA Tour returned, players have recorded notably low scores, suggesting the fanless environment could be helping them focus.

