Companies are increasingly targeting student debt borrowers by selling scams that promise to help reduce or forgive loans, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: A record $89.2 billion worth of student loans had been defaulted on at the end of June, while 11% of the $1.48 trillion in total outstanding loans was "at least 90 days behind on repayments," according to New York Federal Reserve data. The companies identified by the WSJ — some of which are legally allowed to operate — have been flagged by regulators that warn the services they offer are usually free. Other companies are fraudulent, regulators say.