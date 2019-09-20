The class of 2018 graduated with a record average of $29,200 in loans to help pay for a bachelor's degree, reports USA Today.
Why it matters: It was unusual to graduate with a high amount of debt a few decades ago, but "we have depressed ourselves into a mindset in which $30,000 in debt is acceptable for a degree," Mark Huelsman, an associate director at the left-leaning think tank Demos, told the newspaper.
The big picture: Some schools are trying to address affordability and debt concerns for the cost of an education, but students often use loan money to cover the cost of living expenses.
- The University of Michigan and the University of Virginia introduced aid programs to help some students pay for classes.
- New York offers free tuition at some public colleges for residents whose families earn up to $125,000.
- New Mexico announced a free tuition plan this week for any state resident who attends a public school.
Yes, but: These plans, like many of the free college proposals floated by 2020 Democrats, are geared toward public institutions — meaning that those attending private universities across the country still have to shoulder the burden themselves.
- Worth noting: The richest and most prestigious private universities often offer extensive financial aid packages of their own. For example, Harvard and Stanford both expect families that make up to $65,000 to contribute nothing — and Stanford offers no tuition charges for families making up to $125,000.
By the numbers:
- Two out of three of last year's college grads owe more than 2017's.
- Students who attended college in the Northeast have the highest average debt.
- Students in Connecticut had the highest average at $38,650, and students in Utah had the lowest at $19,750.
- "Black students and those from low-income backgrounds were more likely to have debt at graduation," per USA Today.
